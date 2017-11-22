FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to meet congressional leaders next week on legislative issues -White House
November 22, 2017

Trump to meet congressional leaders next week on legislative issues -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with congressional leaders next week to discuss “end-of-year legislative issues,” a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Republicans are rushing to pass a major tax bill before the end of the year, and lawmakers need to pass legislation to fund the government and raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

“The president will be meeting with congressional leaders next week to discuss end-of-year legislative issues,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

