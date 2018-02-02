US's Malpass says global currency stability due to good policies

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Currency stability around the world is contributing to global growth and investment, David Malpass, the Treasury’s under secretary for international affairs, said on Friday.

“There is an opportunity now as the world grows faster and the financial system is stable to recognize that the stability that has been occurring on exchange rates is a result of good policies, and it contributes to growth and investment around the world,” he told the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)