FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 27, 2018 / 4:06 AM / a day ago

ProShare Capital Management to change investment objectives for two ETFs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - SVXY sponsor ProShare Capital Management LLC said it will change the investment objectives for two of its exchange-trade funds.

According to the new objectives, one ETF, known as ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, will aim to get results that correspond to one-and-a-half (1.5) times the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day.

The other ETF, called ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, will seek results corresponding to one-half (0.5) the inverse of the index for a single day, the statement added.

The changes will take effect from close of business on Feb 27, ProShare Capital Management said in a statement. bit.ly/2BSDWC2

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.