Money News
February 21, 2019 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

New products help Fidelity Investments parent boost 2018 profit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Fidelity Investments office in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments parent FMR LCC said its 2018 operating profit rose 18.6 percent to $6.3 billion as new products like no-fee index funds helped the Boston mutual fund firm counter falling markets that reduced its total assets.

Fidelity reported revenue of $20.4 billion, up 11.5 percent from the prior year, even as assets under management fell 1 percent to $2.42 trillion, according to an annual report sent on Thursday by a spokesman for the closely-held company.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
