March 17, 2019

Trump urges General Motors to reopen Ohio plant in tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co to reopen Ohio plant in a tweet on Saturday, ten days after the plant made its last Chevrolet Cruze.

The last Cruze rolled off the assembly line a week ago Wednesday at GM’s plant in Lordstown, Ohio, the first of five plants in North America to end production this year and ending U.S. production of the Cruze.

In a tweet, Trump said “Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!”

Trump added “Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!”

Over five years Toyota plans to invest nearly $13 billion.

GM did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Saturday.

Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Marguerita Choy

