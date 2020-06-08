World News
June 8, 2020 / 6:57 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Germany 'unacceptable': Merkel ally

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s coordinator for transatlantic ties has criticised U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany.

Trump has ordered the U.S. military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

“This is completely unacceptable, especially since nobody in Washington thought about informing its NATO ally Germany in advance,” Peter Beyer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Following Trump’s decision, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview that he regretted the planned withdrawal of U.S. soldiers from Germany, describing Berlin’s relationship with the United States as “complicated”.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Toby Chopra

