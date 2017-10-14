FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guantanamo detainee sentenced to 13 years on terrorism charges - Pentagon
#World News
October 14, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 7 days ago

Guantanamo detainee sentenced to 13 years on terrorism charges - Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Saudi man who is being held at the U.S. military detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was sentenced on Friday to 13 years in prison on terrorism charges, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The sentencing of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Haza al-Darbi follows his guilty plea in February 2014 for his role in an attack on a French oil tanker off the coast of Yemen, the statement said.

As part of a plea deal, al-Darbi agreed to cooperate with the U.S. government, the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

