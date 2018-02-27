FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 2:16 AM / a day ago

Insurer Lockton will no longer sell NRA-endorsed policies

Suzanne Barlyn

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Lockton, which has worked with the National Rifle Association on gun show and gun carrying policies, on Monday said it would no longer sell NRA-endorsed products.

Privately held Lockton joins several other financial industry companies ending deals with the NRA in the wake of the shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Insurer Chubb Ltd on Friday said it would stop underwriting the “NRA Carry Guard” program that offers protection for gun owners who shoot in self-defense. The New York Department of Financial Services, which regulates insurance in the state, launched an investigation into Carry Guard last year.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Lockton is the administrator of the Carry Guard insurance and NRA-branded insurance for gun show operators.

“Lockton Affinity has notified the NRA that it will discontinue providing brokerage services for NRA-endorsed insurance programs under the terms of its contract,” Lockton said in a tweet.

An NRA spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Peter Henderson and Leslie Adler

