February 28, 2018 / 12:28 PM / a day ago

Dick's Sporting Goods ends assault-style weapon, high-capacity magazine sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will not sell assault-style firearms or high-capacity magazines, and will not sell any guns to those under age 21, its chief executive said on Wednesday, citing the recently massacre at a high school in Florida.

Dick’s CEO Ed Stack, in an interview on ABC News, said the current systems in place are not effective enough to prevent gun sales to people who are potential threats and urged Congress to act. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Eric Walsh)

