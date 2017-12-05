FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Justice Dept, ATF to decide if bump stocks are prohibited
December 5, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. Justice Dept, ATF to decide if bump stocks are prohibited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Tuesday they are considering a possible ban on certain bump stocks, used in Las Vegas in October in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“Possessing firearm parts that are used exclusively in converting a weapon into a machine gun is illegal, except for certain limited circumstances. Today we begin the process of determining whether or not bump stocks are covered by this prohibition,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in the joint statement.

Bump stocks allow semiautomatic rifles to operate as if they were fully automatic machine guns, which are heavily restricted in the United States. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
