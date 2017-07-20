FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
U.S. Justice Department drops $3M Harley-Davidson emissions penalty
#Technology News
July 20, 2017

U.S. Justice Department drops $3M Harley-Davidson emissions penalty

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A detail of a commuter's Harley-Davidson motorcycle is photographed in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017.Jason Reed/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department on Thursday announced it has dropped a requirement that Harley-Davidson Inc spend $3 million to reduce air pollution as part of a settlement the Obama administration announced in August.

Last year, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker agreed to pay a $12 million civil fine and stop selling illegal after-market devices that cause its vehicles to emit too much pollution and spend about $3 million to retrofit or replace wood-burning appliances with cleaner stoves.

The Justice Department in a court filing cited a new policy from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and an ongoing review of the penalty by a government auditor in dropping the $3 million penalty from the settlement.

Reporting by David Shepardson

