August 30, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

U.S. argues Harvard admissions policies disadvantage Asian-Americans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday threw its support behind a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-American applicants, saying that the Ivy League school’s race-based admissions process disadvantaged them.

One of the 25 gates to Harvard Yard is open at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The department made that argument in a brief filed in federal court in Boston supporting a closely-watched lawsuit by Students for Fair Admissions Inc against Harvard that is set to go to trial next month.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

