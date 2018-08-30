U.S. argues Harvard admissions policies disadvantage Asian-Americans

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday threw its support behind a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-American applicants, saying that the Ivy League school’s race-based admissions process disadvantaged them.
The department made that argument in a brief filed in federal court in Boston supporting a closely-watched lawsuit by Students for Fair Admissions Inc against Harvard that is set to go to trial next month.
