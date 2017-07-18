FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
U.S. Senate panel chair says will hold hearings on health insurance market
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 17 days ago

U.S. Senate panel chair says will hold hearings on health insurance market

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, chairman of the health committee, said on Tuesday he will hold hearings in the next few weeks on how to stabilize the individual health insurance market.

Alexander's comments come as a Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed on Tuesday over disagreements between conservatives and moderates. The individual insurance market has been hurt by insurers dropping out of the Obamacare exchanges.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

