FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bipartisan Obamacare fix would reduce federal deficit: gov't agency
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 3:36 PM / in 16 hours

Bipartisan Obamacare fix would reduce federal deficit: gov't agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate bipartisan proposal that would provide a short-term fix to Obamacare would reduce the federal deficit by $3.8 billion over the next decade, a nonpartisan government agency estimated on Wednesday.

The Congressional Budget Office also found that the legislation put forward by Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican, and Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, would not substantially change the number of people with health insurance. The proposal would reinstate critical payments to health insurers jettisoned by President Donald Trump earlier this month and provide states more flexibility to change some rules in the 2010 Affordable Care Act, former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.