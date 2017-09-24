FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Sen. Cruz opposes Republican healthcare bill, casting doubt on vote- Politico
September 24, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 24 days ago

U.S. Sen. Cruz opposes Republican healthcare bill, casting doubt on vote- Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Sunday said he opposes the latest version of a Senate attempt to repeal Obamacare, casting doubt on the healthcare bill’s chances of passage, Politico reported.

Cruz, a Texas conservative, does not support the bill introduced by Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, and said Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee is also unlikely to support the measure, Politico reported.

It said Cruz told the Texas Tribune festival in Austin, Texas that amendments that he and Lee proposed to bring down the costs of Obamacare premiums had not been included in the most recent draft of the bill. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Rick Cowan; editing by Grant McCool)

