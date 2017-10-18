FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
States ask U.S. court to order Trump to continue healthcare payments
October 18, 2017 / 6:40 PM / in 3 days

States ask U.S. court to order Trump to continue healthcare payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - States challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate cost-sharing payments to health insurance companies under the Obamacare law on Wednesday asked a judge to quickly block the administration’s move.

In a court filing, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked a federal judge in northern California to issue a ruling by Thursday that would force the Trump administration to continue making the payments. Becerra is leading a coalition of 19 Democratic attorneys general that have sued over the decision. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Grant McCool)

