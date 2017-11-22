FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pace slows in 3rd week of 2018 Obamacare sign-ups - U.S.
November 22, 2017 / 3:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Pace slows in 3rd week of 2018 Obamacare sign-ups - U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nearly 800,000 people signed up for 2018 Obamacare individual insurance in the 39 states that use the federal government website HealthCare.gov during the third week of 2018 enrollment, a decline of about 75,000 people from the previous week, a U.S. government agency reported on Wednesday.

Within those 800,000, new consumer sign-ups rose to 220,323 from 208,397 in the previous week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said. Total sign-ups reached 2.28 million during the first three weeks of enrollment, which lasts through Dec. 15.

The figures do not include enrollment in Washington, D.C. or the 11 states that run their own enrollment and websites. The subsidized individual insurance is part of former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, often known as Obamacare. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

