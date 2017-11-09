U.S. says 601,462 people signed up for Obamacare plans in week one

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - More than 600,000 people, including 137,322 new consumers, signed up for Obamacare individual insurance plans for next year in the 39 states that use the federal website HealthCare.gov during the first week of enrollment, a U.S. health agency said on Thursday.

After Republican legislators failed to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health reform law, often called Obamacare, President Donald Trump has made financial cuts to the subsidized insurance program that are expected to hurt 2018 enrollment.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, said that during the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, 601,462 people selected these plans.

Enrollment opened on Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)