N.Y., Minnesota sue Trump admin to block healthcare funding cuts

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New York and Minnesota have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration from cutting off federal funding for state programs that provide healthcare to hundreds of thousands of low-income people.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, seeks to restore more than $1 billion in funding for state health programs created under the Affordable Care Act, former president Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement, according to a statement from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)