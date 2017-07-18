FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 17 days ago

Senate Finance chair warns of insurance bailout without Obamacare repeal

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) speaks with reporters about the withdrawn Republican health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch warned on Tuesday of dire consequences if Congress fails to repeal Obamacare, including the collapse of health insurance markets.

"Among other things, it means a congressional bailout of failing insurance markets, probably before the end of 2017," Hatch said in a statement. "Frankly, that ship may have sailed on that one after last night’s developments. We’re probably looking at an insurance bailout one way or another."

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

