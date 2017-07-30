FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. health secretary says his job is to follow Obamacare law
#Financials
July 30, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 10 days ago

U.S. health secretary says his job is to follow Obamacare law

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Sunday that it was his department's job to follow the law on the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama's signature domestic initiative known as Obamacare.

Price, on NBC's "Meet the Press," was asked whether he would implement the Affordable Care Act as it was intended. "Our job is to follow the law of the land," Price said, but added that "the law ... is failing the American people." He said the administration's goal was to repeal and replace Obamacare and "put in place a system that actually works for patients." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

