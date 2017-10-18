Trump does not support Alexander-Murray healthcare bill -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump thinks a bipartisan healthcare bill aimed at stabilizing Obamacare by restoring subsidies to health insurers is a step in the right direction but he does not support the measure, the White House said on Wednesday.

“We’ve said all along that we want something that just doesn’t bail out the insurance companies but actually provides relief for all Americans. And this bill doesn’t address that fact,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

“We think that this is a good step in the right direction. This president certainly supports Republicans and Democrats coming to work together, but it’s not a full approach and we need something to go a little bit further to get on board.”