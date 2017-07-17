FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Threatening note left at U.S. senator's office amid healthcare debate
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 17, 2017 / 7:40 PM / 22 days ago

Threatening note left at U.S. senator's office amid healthcare debate

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - A threatening note was left over the weekend at the Las Vegas office of a Republican U.S. senator from Nevada who may cast a decisive vote over a healthcare bill aimed at dismantling Obamacare, police said on Monday.

Officers who responded to a burglary alarm at the building housing Senator Dean Heller's office found the note near the office door on Sunday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The content of the note was not released and police are investigating. The alarm was triggered by motion sensors and there was no forced entry to the building or Heller's office, spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said by phone.

Heller, who is up for re-election next year, is under pressure over his potential vote on the revised bill before the Senate that would roll back the 2010 Affordable Care Act, former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature domestic accomplishment, popularly known as Obamacare.

Heller is among a dozen Republican senators who have expressed reservations or remained noncommittal about the revised bill.

Republicans control the Senate by a 52-48 margin and cannot afford to lose more than two from within their ranks because of united Democratic opposition. Two Republicans have already said they oppose it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has delayed a vote on a retooled bill.

Heller's office declined to comment on the letter, citing an ongoing investigation. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.