a month ago
July 13, 2017 / 4:04 PM / a month ago

U.S. House will delay break if Senate passes health bill -House speaker

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he would delay his chamber's August break in order to push forward final healthcare overhaul legislation if the Senate succeeds in passing their version before the scheduled summer recess.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he plans to delay senators typical month-long recess by two weeks in order to try and pass a bill, and on Thursday released Senate Republican leadership's latest proposal to unwind Obamacare. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey)

