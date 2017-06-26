FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 2:25 PM / a month ago

U.S. Senate Republicans to issue revised healthcare bill -Senate aide

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans are expected to issue a revised version of their healthcare bill on Monday to address some of the concerns raised since it was unveiled last week, a Senate aide familiar with the plan said.

The aide did not detail the revisions. The bill has been criticized by some Republicans who say it does not go far enough in repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, and others who say it would cut Medicaid too deeply. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb)

