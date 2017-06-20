FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate's McConnell: Draft healthcare bill expected Thursday
June 20, 2017 / 7:01 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Senate's McConnell: Draft healthcare bill expected Thursday

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans will release the text of a draft healthcare bill on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

"We're going to lay out a discussion draft Thursday morning," McConnell told reporters, adding that the Senate bill will take a different approach to healthcare than the legislation that passed the House of Representatives last month. McConnell said he hoped for an assessment of the costs and impact of the proposal from the Congressional Budget Office in the coming days.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

