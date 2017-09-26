FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. McConnell: debate on healthcare will continue
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 2:23 PM / in 22 days

U.S. McConnell: debate on healthcare will continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the U.S. debate on healthcare would continue, but said nothing about whether he would bring an Obamacare repeal bill to a vote.

Opening the Senate, McConnell praised the bill sponsored by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, saying it contrasted sharply with Democratic proposals for “single-payer” healthcare. “It’s an important debate for our country. It’s one that will certainly continue,” McConnell, a Republican, said.

Three Republican senators have said they will vote against Graham-Cassidy. But Republicans can lose no more than two votes on the measure, leaving the bill with no clear path to advancing in the Senate. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.