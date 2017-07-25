FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican holdout Rand Paul to vote opening debate on health bill
July 25, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 12 days ago

Republican holdout Rand Paul to vote opening debate on health bill

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) (C) speaks with reporters about healthcare legislation outside the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 18, 2017.Jonathan Ernst/Files

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Tuesday he would vote to open debate on a healthcare overhaul to supplant the Affordable Care Act after the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, told him they planned to take up a clean repeal vote.

"This morning, @SenateMajLdr informed me that the plan for today is to take up the 2015 clean repeal bill as I've urged," Paul wrote in a series of Twitter posts. "If that is the plan, I will vote to proceed to have this vote. I also now believe we will be able to defeat the new spending and bailouts."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

