2 months ago
U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
June 25, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.

"If we get to impasse, if we go to a bill that is more repeal and less big government programs, yes I'll consider partial repeal," Paul said in an interview with ABC's "This Week."

However, he added that the current bill as proposed "is not anywhere close to repeal." (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

