WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will not block efforts by Republicans to vote on Tuesday night on amendments to a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"We'll have to see what they propose, but we don't mind having a few votes tonight," Schumer told reporters after the Senate voted with no Democratic support to open debate on healthcare reform. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Beech)