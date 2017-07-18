Trump says disappointed about collapse of Obamacare repeal bill

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is disappointed that the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare in the Senate failed.

"I think we're probably in that position where we'll just let Obamacare fail," Trump told reporters at the start of a lunch with military service members at the White House.

"We're not going to own it, I'm not going to own it ... Republicans are not going to own it. We will let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us," he said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)