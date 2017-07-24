FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
Trump urges Senate Republicans to move ahead with healthcare reform
July 24, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 16 days ago

Trump urges Senate Republicans to move ahead with healthcare reform

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans on Monday to move ahead this week on a bid to repeal his predecessor's signature healthcare law, saying any senator who votes against it is telling America "you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare."

"To every member of the Senate I say this: the American people have waited long enough. There's been enough talk, and no action. Now is the time for action," Trump said at the White House. He added that people were demanding change, saying, "You'll see that at the voter booth, believe me."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

