12 days ago
Trump says Senate should have passed healthcare bill
July 28, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 12 days ago

Trump says Senate should have passed healthcare bill

1 Min Read

BRENTWOOD, N.Y., July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dismay on Friday that the Senate tried to repeal his predecessor's healthcare program overnight but failed to do so, saying lawmakers had been working on it for seven years but "we're going to get it done."

"They should have approved healthcare last night, but you can't have everything," Trump told law enforcement officers in Brentwood, New York, on Long Island. "Boy, oh boy, they've been working on that one for seven years, can you believe that? The swamp. But we'll get it done. We're going to get it done." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

