FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump order to roll back some Obamacare requirements -White House
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 5 days ago

Trump order to roll back some Obamacare requirements -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order aiming to make it easier for Americans to buy bare-bones health insurance plans and to circumvent rules put in place under Obamacare, the White House said on Thursday.

The order, whose legality was questioned by healthcare experts, instructs the Secretary of Labor to take steps to make it easier for small businesses to band together as associations and purchase health insurance.

The groups would be allowed to buy health insurance plans that would be exempt from the minimum benefits required under former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.