FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says latest Obamacare repeal plan has "very good chance"
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 20, 2017 / 9:07 PM / in a month

Trump says latest Obamacare repeal plan has "very good chance"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he thought the latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare had a “very good chance” of passing and said the U.S. Senate eventually would be forced to make a deal on the issue.

“I think there’s tremendous support for it. I think it’s actually much better than the previous shot,” Trump told reporters in New York.

“I thought that when I won (the election) I would go to the Oval Office, sit down at my desk, and there would be a healthcare bill on my desk, to be honest. And it hasn’t worked out that way. And I think a lot of Republicans are embarrassed by it.”

Trump said he hoped the latest effort would succeed.

“We think this has a very good chance,” he said, describing President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law as dysfunctional. “At some point the Senate is going to be forced to make a deal. They’re just about at that point right now.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.