Trump says Republicans, Democrats working on short-term healthcare fix

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Republicans and Democrats in Congress are working on a short-term fix for healthcare insurance markets after he last week scrapped subsidies to insurers.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the start of a meeting with his cabinet, said he believes congressional Republicans will agree to a long-term fix for healthcare by March or April, but said he does not expect Democrats to support that effort. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)