Trump signals support for Alexander-Murray healthcare plan in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled support for a bipartisan healthcare deal in the U.S. Senate, saying it was a short-term fix to get through a “very dangerous little period” but not the ultimate answer to U.S. healthcare needs.

“The solution will be for about a year or two years,” Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. “It is a short-term solution so that we don’t have this very dangerous little period.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)