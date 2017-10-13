FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says it can't lawfully pay Obamacare subsidies
October 13, 2017 / 3:14 AM / 8 days ago

White House says it can't lawfully pay Obamacare subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The White House said late on Thursday that it cannot lawfully pay subsidies to health insurance companies under the Obamacare health law, prompting howls of protests from Democratic lawmakers.

A White House statement said based on guidance from the Justice Department, “the Department of Health and Human Services has concluded that there is no appropriation for cost-sharing reduction payments to insurance companies under Obamacare.”

“In light of this analysis, the Government cannot lawfully make the cost-sharing reduction payments,” the statement said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Michael Perry

