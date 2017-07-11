FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
U.S. Senate to vote on healthcare bill next week - Republican leader
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2017 / 7:09 PM / a month ago

U.S. Senate to vote on healthcare bill next week - Republican leader

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate would vote on a bill to roll back Obamacare next week and then move on to other legislative business.

"We're going to do health care next week," McConnell told reporters after a Senate Republican luncheon, adding that he hoped to have a fresh analysis of the legislation from the Congressional Budget Office at the beginning of next week.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.