CBO says won't specify insurance impact of Republican healthcare bill next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday it will not be able to provide specific estimates of the impact on insurance coverage or premiums in a preliminary assessment of a Republican healthcare bill it plans to release by early next week.

“CBO will provide as much qualitative information as possible about the effects of the legislation, however CBO will not be able to provide point estimates of the effects on the deficit, health insurance coverage, or premiums for at least several weeks,” the non-partisan agency said in a statement about the Graham-Cassidy healthcare proposal. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)