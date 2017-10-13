FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. Senate Democrat holds out hope for Obamacare subsidies
October 13, 2017 / 4:05 PM / in 8 days

Top U.S. Senate Democrat holds out hope for Obamacare subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Friday expressed optimism on chances for a deal with Republicans to continue Obamacare’s subsidy payments for low-income people, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap the healthcare insurance supports.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Schumer said, “We’re going to have a very good opportunity to get this done in a bipartisan way” during negotiations in December on broad federal spending legislation, “if we can’t get it done sooner.”

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

