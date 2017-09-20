FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump endorses latest Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare
September 20, 2017 / 12:35 PM / in a month

Trump endorses latest Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw his weight behind congressional Republicans’ latest bill to dismantle Obamacare and called on party senators to vote for the healthcare overhaul.

Trump, on Twitter, called the measure by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy “great,” adding: “I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States!” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh)

