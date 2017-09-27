FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Republicans have the votes to pass healthcare later
September 27, 2017

Trump says Republicans have the votes to pass healthcare later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Republicans have enough support to pass their healthcare overhaul but not this week, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, one day after Senate Republicans admitted defeat over their effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump, in a pair of tweets early Wednesday morning, said “we will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday.” He also pointed to “very positive signs” from several lawmakers but did not name them, or state the basis for his claim.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

