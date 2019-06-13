U.S. housing finance chief says Congress should create explicit guarantee for Fannie, Freddie

FILE PHOTO: A sign in front of the Fannie Mae headquarters is photographed in Washington February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Thursday that Congress should create an explicit guarantee for government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“The explicit guarantee should be limited, clearly defined, and paid for,” Mark Calabria told an audience in Washington.

“I will take whatever actions I can to fulfil these responsibilities and I will continue working closely with Congress to make the system more resilient and stable through the cycle.”