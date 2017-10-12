FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyperloop One gets Richard Branson on board
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 12, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 5 days ago

Hyperloop One gets Richard Branson on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Los-Angeles-based company, Hyperloop One said billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has invested in the company to form a strategic partnership.

Branson joined the board of Hyperloop One and the company would rebrand itself as Virgin Hyperloop One in the coming months, Hyperloop said in a statement on Thursday.

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Hyperloop One, the concept of which originated in a paper by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk, is developing a futuristic high-speed transport system.

Virgin Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.