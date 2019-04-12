Trump claims victory as court rejects investigating U.S. forces

U.S. President Donald Trump thrusts his fist in the air as he arrives aboard Air Force One for campaign fundraising events at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, U.S. April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court’s unanimous rejection of a request to investigate U.S. forces for possible war crimes in Afghanistan is a “major international victory”, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

He, however, warned the court against trying to prosecute Israelis or Americans following a complaint by Palestinians, which have called for an ICC investigation of Israel.

“This is a major international victory, not only for these patriots, but for the rule of law,” Trump said in a statement. “We welcome this decision and reiterate our position that the United States holds American citizens to the highest legal and ethical standards.”