FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 16, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Migrant caravan organizer to be deported to Honduras from Guatemala

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The Honduran security ministry said on Tuesday that an organizer of a migrant caravan travelling north from Honduras was detained in neighbouring Guatemala and will be deported back home in the coming hours.

“The problem is that he (Bartolo Fuentes) did not comply with Guatemalan immigration rules and will have to be returned to Honduras in the coming hours,” said ministry spokesman Jair Meza.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to withdraw funding and aid from Honduras if it does not stop the caravan.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.