October 16, 2018 / 11:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Honduras urges citizens to not join migrant caravan heading to U.S

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The government of Honduras on Tuesday urged its citizens not to join a migrant caravan heading to the United States, dismissing the journey as a political ploy.

“The government of Honduras urges Hondurans who are participating in this irregular mobilization to not let themselves be used by a movement that clearly is political and seeks to disrupt the governability, stability and peace of our countries,” the Central American nation’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Christine Murray

