October 20, 2018 / 7:00 PM / in 22 minutes

Guatemala says some 2,000 migrants have returned to Honduras

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Saturday some 2,000 members of a largely Honduran migrant caravan have returned home to Honduras, a day after thousands of people in the procession were held up at a Guatemalan border crossing with Mexico.

Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., sit on a raft after going down from a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Morales was speaking at a news conference with his Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez. Hernandez said another 486 members of the convoy were also en route back to the Honduras.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dave Graham

