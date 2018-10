SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday again thanked Mexico for its efforts to stop a caravan of migrants from reaching the United States’ southern border, and said he hoped the country’s efforts continue.

U.S. President Donald Trump in Missoula, Montana, U.S. October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“It’s being stopped as of this moment by Mexico. So, we appreciate very much what Mexico is doing,” Trump told reporters. “As of this moment, I thank Mexico. I hope they continue.”